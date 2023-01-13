It’s the return of one of our Friday Favorites, Guess the Guest! Play along as we learn Fun Facts about Rhode Show guests.
Join us for The Rhode Show every weekday morning at 9 on WPRI-12.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.