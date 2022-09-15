September is “Happy Cat Month,” and to help keep all felines happy, Grieco Honda, 1880 Hartford Avenue, will host the Community Cat Center on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with several kittens and cats available for adoption that day.
Grieco Honda will sponsor the first 10 adoptions (a $240 value each), which will include vaccines, spay/neuter surgery and microchip. First come, first serve.
