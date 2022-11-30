The Grieco Auto Group is conducting a Toy Drive this December with the help of Family Service of Rhode Island.
Bring an unwrapped toy for a child to any of the 5 Grieco dealerships in the area between December 1 thru 15.
The most in-need gifts are for those from newborn to 3 years old, and age 12 to 16.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.