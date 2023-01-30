This morning we welcomed back to The Rhode Show, Songwriter/Author/Musician, Greg Lato as he chatted about his new children’s book, “Everybody Needs Someone”.
For more info on Greg’s projects including his music and the new book, visit: https://www.greglato.com/
