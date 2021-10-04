Greater New Bedford Community Health Center continues working against COVID-19

As we do our best to ease back into a sense of normalcy, we must do so judiciously as COVID-19 continues to loom over us as work still needs to be done. Throughout all of this health care workers are working tirelessly to continue to do what it takes to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.

The Greater New Bedford Community Health Center is leading the charge as their team continues to educate and assist those in need. Questions remain: What is the latest with regard to the vaccine? What do we need to know?

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss further were Noelle Kohles, Chief Nursing and Clinical Operations Officer Greater New Bedford Community Health Center and Dr. Glen Tucker, CMO Greater New Bedford Community Health Center who shared more.

For further info from The Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, head to: https://gnbchc.org/

