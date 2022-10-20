Freemasons live by an ethical and moral code that creates an atmosphere where friendship and understanding can grow among men of every religion, race, and cultural background and without regard to social or financial status.

It is open to all men aged 18 years and older.



Masonic Grand Lodge Charities of Rhode Island, Inc. provides charitable support to Masonic families and local communities through both financial and non-financial relief and aid.

Our Medical Equipment Facility, located in Warwick, offers a wide range of refurbished medical equipment free of charge to anyone in need.

Visit rimasons.org to learn more about Freemasonry in Rhode Island.