Freemasonry welcomes men of all cultural backgrounds, religious preferences, races, and social and financial statuses and gives them the opportunity to enjoy the friendship and camaraderie of their brothers while having opportunities to be of service to others.
Logia Libertad, a Spanish language lodge, is the newest in the state. In November, the lodge conferred its first degree on a candidate.
Logia Libertad is growing and is open to all men of good character.
Find out more about The Free Masons, and learn about what members do in the state to support charitable organizations and local students.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.