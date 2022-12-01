Freemasonry welcomes men of all cultural backgrounds, religious preferences, races, and social and financial statuses and gives them the opportunity to enjoy the friendship and camaraderie of their brothers while having opportunities to be of service to others.

Logia Libertad, a Spanish language lodge, is the newest in the state. In November, the lodge conferred its first degree on a candidate.

Logia Libertad is growing and is open to all men of good character.

