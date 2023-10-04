Joshua Gorra CEO/Founder Gorra Financial Group talks to the Rhode Show about estate planning, life insurance, medicare and other important planning that you need to know.

For more information go to https://www.gorrafinancialgroup.com/Registered.

*Representative of and securities offered through OneAmerica Securities, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA, SIPC. Gorra Financial Group is not an affiliate of OneAmerica Securities and is not a broker dealer or Registered Investment Advisor.