Joshua Gorra CEO/Founder Gorra Financial Group talks to the Rhode Show about estate planning, life insurance, medicare and other important planning that you need to know.
For more information go to https://www.gorrafinancialgroup.com/Registered.
*Representative of and securities offered through OneAmerica Securities, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA, SIPC. Gorra Financial Group is not an affiliate of OneAmerica Securities and is not a broker dealer or Registered Investment Advisor.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.