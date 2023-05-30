GoodRobe & Co. is all about looking good, feeling good and doing good. Their mission is to change women’s lives by helping them to create timeless, effortless wardrobes that they can thrive in.

They make it easy for women to look their best and feel more confident so they can focus on the more important things in life. They are committed to empowering women because GoodRobe & Co. is 100% woman owned, led and inspired.

We’re so excited to have founder, Jennifer Cassara on the show today sharing her timeless pieces and talk about why it’s important to build a wardrobe capsule.