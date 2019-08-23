Good on the Green for CCAP Chip for Charity

CCAP Chip for Charity Golf Tournament and Million Dollar Hole-in-One Reception/Auction will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 – Harbor Lights in Warwick Neck. Click here for more!

Comprehensive Community Action (CCAP) is the largest nonprofit community action program in Rhode Island providing accessible, quality and innovative health and human services that is responsive to the needs of families in our community.

As a non-profit organization their aim is to raise funds to assist families they serve. A large number of families have lost their jobs, suffered an illness, or a different type of crisis…usually through no fault of their own. Last year the lives of more than 38,000 people were touched and they provided over $1.2 million in uncompensated services.

To help assist families in need, CCAP will be hosting the 2019 CCAP Chip for Charity 9 Hole Golf Tournament and Million Dollar Hole-One Reception and Auction on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Harbor Lights in Warwick Neck, RI . This year’s event will kick-off with a morning and afternoon round of golf along with the CCAP Million Dollar Hole-In-One Reception/Auction and the CCAP Million Dollar Hole-in-One Contest Grand Shoot-Out along beautiful Greenwich Bay.

