Good Neighbor Energy Fund helps those in need

It’s important our loved ones, friends, and neighbors have a place to turn to when the unexpected happens.

For more than 30 years, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund has provided assistance to Rhode Island households who are unable to meet a current energy expense due to financial difficulty.

Find out how you can help https://www.uwri.org/gnef/

