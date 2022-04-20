This morning on The Rhode Show, Matt Blashaw joined us.
Matt is the host of the new HGTV show “Build It Forward”.
Learn Why the Co-Host of “BUILD IT FORWARD” believes greener propane
solutions are an alternative to the increasingly unreliable electric grid.
He has teamed up with PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, to discuss decarbonization.
