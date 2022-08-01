Sunshine Fuels teams up with Beacon Solar to provide exciting home energy options! Learn what this partnership means for homeowners and how you can take advantage of a $500 credit toward your energy bill.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.