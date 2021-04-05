Go Red for Women Luncheon goes virtual

Go Red for Women luncheon is not only fun and fulfilling, it just might be the one lunch that saves your life or the life of someone you love. Find out more about this important event happening Thursday, April 15 12-1:00pm. Deanna Fidler, 2021 Southern New England Go Red for Women Luncheon Chair, shares event information.
