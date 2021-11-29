Giving Tuesday for Crossroads

This morning Karen Santilli, President & CEO Crossroads Rhode Island joined us to tell us about Giving Tuesday and how you can help Crossroads.

Crossroads Rhode Island is the leading provider of housing and services to the homeless in Rhode Island.

Each year, about 4,000 men, women and children experience homelessness in Rhode Island—and Crossroads Rhode Island is here to help.

During our limited-time Giving Tuesday match campaign, Crossroads’ donors have a unique opportunity to triple their impact on ending homelessness!

A group of donors who are passionate about ending homelessness have offered to triple donations up to $30,000 today through midnight tomorrow.



As part of this campaign, a gift of $50 becomes $150; $100 triples to $300 and a $500 gift becomes $1,500.

These urgently-needed funds will help Crossroads get more individuals and families into stable housing where they can stay out of the cold and remain safe during the pandemic.

Visit www.crossroadsri.org and triple your impact on ending homelessness right now!