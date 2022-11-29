During our limited-time Giving Tuesday match campaign, viewers wishing to help can TRIPLE their impact on ending homelessness by making a gift today at www.crossroadsri.org!
• Thanks to a $30,000 3X matching gift, your Giving Tuesday gift of $50 becomes $150 … $100 triples to become $300 … and $500 becomes $1,500 to help get more Rhode Islanders into safe, affordable homes.
• Gifts up to $30,000 will be triple-matched during our Giving Tuesday match campaign!
• But our match campaign ends at midnight tomorrow, so don’t wait. Visit www.crossroadsri.org and triple your impact on ending homelessness right here in Rhode Island
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.