United Way of RI launches 401 Gives

What can we do to help out given the current climate and everything going on surrounding COVID-19? Sandi Connors from the United Way of Rhode Island joined us over Skype to discuss the launch of a new statewide giving campaign, 401Gives, taking place this week on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The goal is ambitious as they look to raise $1 million in one day! Of course, you can help.

Learn more: https://www.uwri.org/

