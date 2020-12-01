Giving Back with the Giving Good Cards

The season of giving is here, and in a year like no other, charitable giving feels more important than ever before.

This holiday, consider incorporating giving back into your gifting plans.

Justine Santaniello, Multimedia lifestyle contributor shared details on a new way for people to give back to causes they care about with Giving Good™ Cards—a new line of gift cards that donate 3% of the card’s loaded value back to the charitable organization listed on the card, including Feeding America®, Habitat for Humanity International, Make-A-Wish®, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, and Wounded Warrior Project®.

Each card features multiple stores, restaurants and entertainment venues where the funds can be redeemed. These gift cards are considered a win-win this holiday, providing a both a great giving and gifting solution.

