Giving Back with Children’s Friend

It’s always the right time to help those in need but the Holidays can be a great reminder of why it is so important to help out.

This morning, we were joined by David Caprio who shared more details about the Children’s Friend “Spirit of Giving” Holiday Drive.

Learn more: https://www.cfsri.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

