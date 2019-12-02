Closings & Delays
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Giving Back with Children’s Friend

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
children's friend_597434
main bkg
bkg

It’s always the right time to help those in need but the Holidays can be a great reminder of why it is so important to help out.

This morning, we were joined by David Caprio who shared more details about the Children’s Friend “Spirit of Giving” Holiday Drive.

Learn more: https://www.cfsri.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com