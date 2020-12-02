Give the gift of travel this holiday season

The Rhode Show

Though many will not be traveling over the holidays, you may be thinking of getting away in 2021 or gifting travel to a loved one. Gabe Saglie, Senior Communications Manager at Travelzoo, shares some deals.

Not Going Home for the Holidays: Spots Offering Holiday Bargains

The Berkshires: The Black Swan Inn in Lee, MA

· One of the highest-rated B&Bs in the Berkshires, set amidst the pines along Lake Laurel, 5 min. from quaint downtown Lee, near Norman Rockwell Museum & Butternut Basin (24 runs across 100 acres)

o $95/nt. w/breakfast for stays thru May

Florida: Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach

· Brand new property – opened up in Feb. 2020 – on Sunset Harbor, w/sweeping Biscayne Bay views & 2-tier rooftop pool w/cabanas & day beds, w/free wine hour daily & private beach club access

o $79/nt. w/waived daily resort fee ($29/day) for stays thru Dec. 24 (from $139 Jan.-March)

Costa Rica: El Mangroove, Autograph Collection in the Gulf of Papagayo, Guanacaste

· Deluxe 4-Star, 17-acre boutique hotel surrounded by mangrove trees and fronted by a 500-foot beach w/just 85 modern and airy suites, w/special touches like walk-in ran showers, flat screen TVs and patios w/hammocks, the artsy town of Playas del Coco (or El Coco as the locals call it) is just 15 minutes away

o $750 for 3 nts. in a Suite w/breakfast, waived resort fee ($60/day) & 20% off spa (50% off) for stays thru Dec. 2021

Barbados: The SoCo Hotel in Hastings

· Boutique adults-only hotel w/only 26 rooms set on sprawling beach cradled by a reef and close to 2 of Barbados’ best beaches, featuring 2 onsite restaurants

o $699 for 3-nts. All-Inclusive (33% off) for stays thru April 2021

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

