Give the gift of travel this holiday season

Though many will not be traveling over the holidays, you may be thinking of getting away in 2021 or gifting travel to a loved one. Gabe Saglie, Senior Communications Manager at Travelzoo, shares some deals.

Not Going Home for the Holidays: Spots Offering Holiday Bargains

The Berkshires: The Black Swan Inn in Lee, MA

· One of the highest-rated B&Bs in the Berkshires, set amidst the pines along Lake Laurel, 5 min. from quaint downtown Lee, near Norman Rockwell Museum & Butternut Basin (24 runs across 100 acres)

o $95/nt. w/breakfast for stays thru May

Florida: Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach

· Brand new property – opened up in Feb. 2020 – on Sunset Harbor, w/sweeping Biscayne Bay views & 2-tier rooftop pool w/cabanas & day beds, w/free wine hour daily & private beach club access

o $79/nt. w/waived daily resort fee ($29/day) for stays thru Dec. 24 (from $139 Jan.-March)

Costa Rica: El Mangroove, Autograph Collection in the Gulf of Papagayo, Guanacaste

· Deluxe 4-Star, 17-acre boutique hotel surrounded by mangrove trees and fronted by a 500-foot beach w/just 85 modern and airy suites, w/special touches like walk-in ran showers, flat screen TVs and patios w/hammocks, the artsy town of Playas del Coco (or El Coco as the locals call it) is just 15 minutes away

o $750 for 3 nts. in a Suite w/breakfast, waived resort fee ($60/day) & 20% off spa (50% off) for stays thru Dec. 2021

Barbados: The SoCo Hotel in Hastings

· Boutique adults-only hotel w/only 26 rooms set on sprawling beach cradled by a reef and close to 2 of Barbados’ best beaches, featuring 2 onsite restaurants

o $699 for 3-nts. All-Inclusive (33% off) for stays thru April 2021