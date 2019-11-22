Give the Gift of Perfume This Holiday Season

Joe McFadden, owner of Joe’s Place Perfumes and Lori’s Little Ones stopped by The Rhode Show with tips for choosing the right fragrance and perfume trends this winter.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

