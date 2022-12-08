Day in and day out the team at the Rhode Island Blood Center must do their part to maintain a safe and adequate blood supply for hospitals across our state, and they can’t do it without your assistance and generosity. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss their current critical need for blood was Caitlin Grimaldi Flick, Marketing & Communications Manager, Donor Resources, RIBC.

To learn more and to schedule your appointment to donate, visit: https://www.ribc.org/