This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Steve O’Donnell from the YMCA of Greater Providence.

If you’re looking for the ideal Holiday Gift, why not give the gift of camp? Also, there are plenty of terrific Gift ideas at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses as well. We heard about them all today!

For more from the YMCA, head to: https://www.ymcagreaterprovidence.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

