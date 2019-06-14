Target 12 on WPRI.com

Give Dad the gift of time

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

What are you getting dad this Father’s Day?

How about the gift of time?

If your father loves watches then Matt Doumato from Ephraim Doumato Jewelers can help you pick the perfect piece for your father.

Matt joined us to show us some of the beautiful pieces they have in stock.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams