Spread the love this holiday season with a gift that gives back! Roger Williams Park Zoo has the perfect gifts for every animal lover on your list.
Not only that but they are celebrating National Visit the Zoo Day, with free admission to all on Tuesday, December 27 from 10am to 3pm if you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank that day.
This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Jen Rudolph, Manager of Ambassador Animal Programs, Stacey Johnson, Executive Director, from the Zoo, along with Animal Ambassador, Harvey Armadillo.
For more info, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/event/visit-the-zoo-day/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.