Spread the love this holiday season with a gift that gives back! Roger Williams Park Zoo has the perfect gifts for every animal lover on your list.

Not only that but they are celebrating National Visit the Zoo Day, with free admission to all on Tuesday, December 27 from 10am to 3pm if you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank that day.

This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Jen Rudolph, Manager of Ambassador Animal Programs, Stacey Johnson, Executive Director, from the Zoo, along with Animal Ambassador, Harvey Armadillo.

For more info, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/event/visit-the-zoo-day/