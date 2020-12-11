Gifts for the special man in your life

Shopping for the man in your life can be hard, but lucky for us, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride joined us via Skype to give his ideas on what to get that special guy in your life.
- ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Polish- ZoSkinHealth.com
- Puritize- Puritize.com
- Nivea Dapper Duffle- Amazon.com
- Carolina Herrera Bad Boy 2 Piece Holiday Gift Set- Macys/Nordstrom
- New Republic Shoes- https://shopnewrepublic.com
- SugarWish- https://sugarwish.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.