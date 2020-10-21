Gifts for dogs and dog lovers

This segment has gone to the dogs! National Make A Dog’s Day is October 22 and if you want to spoil your pup or their owners, grab a great gift and celebrate!

Items featured:

Dog Lover’s Store

Welcome signs -Can be used outdoor/indoor but they can also be customized. Customers put their last names, house number, dog’s name who has passed etc. These are also completely hand made, painted, and assembled in the USA.

Collars – They have the dog breed on them, but they are also specifically made for that particular dog breed. The sizing is designed to fit the average neck sizes for each breed. These are hand stitched in the USA.

Absorbent Beverage Coasters – These are the same material as a mouse pad – the designs are all created by a lady out of Virginia and the coasters are made in house – again USA made.

Sunflower Figurines – Over 200 breed styles available and made from a solid cast stone stone resin. They are hand painted and hand air painted by the artist that works in the factory.

HonestlyGoods decorative dish– ‘Be the person your dog thinks your are’

Dog Raincoats– If you’re taking your pup for a walk rain or shine, you may want to keep them dry with a raincoat from PatPat.

Dog bed– Give your pup a comfy place to lay with a dog bed like the Sleepenvie Jaxon Dog Bed. Plus it has a removeable cover that is machine washable.

SodaPup– These dog toys are specifically made for power chewers

Crown & Paw– turn your pet into a masterpiece! Just send a photo to their site, select a theme, and voila!