Gift ideas from The Cocktail Guru

Usually he’s mixing up some delectable drinks to enhance our Holiday but being the expert he is, our friend Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru himself, has some inspiring gift ideas for you this year! Check out the segment for a closer look at:

1) A selection of cool bar tools

2) Jonathan’s Book – ‘Mr. Boston Bartenders’ Guide 75th Anniversary Edition’ – exclusive deal offered ON-AIR ONLY! Guaranteed delivery before Christmas!

3) Cocktail Squad – canned cocktails that are very delicious! Quick and easy no prep.

4) Cocktail Guru Aprons – personalized – email Jonathan for more info



5) A Gift Certificate to a Cocktail Class

You can get more info on any of these gifts at his website here: https://www.thecocktailguru.com/

