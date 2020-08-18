Getting ready for Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Rhode Show Staycation

It’s that time of year again as Iced Coffee Day 2020 is set for Wednesday, August 26! For every Dunkin’ Iced Coffee sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ will donate $1 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

This morning, we learned more about it as we were joined over Skype by Rob Batista, Dunkin’ Franchisee.

For further details regarding Iced Coffee Day, head to: https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com