Getting ready for Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

It’s that time of year again as Iced Coffee Day 2020 is set for Wednesday, August 26! For every Dunkin’ Iced Coffee sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ will donate $1 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

This morning, we learned more about it as we were joined over Skype by Rob Batista, Dunkin’ Franchisee.

For further details regarding Iced Coffee Day, head to: https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.