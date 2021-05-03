Getting Back to the Gym

It’s time to get back to the Gym, and Planet Fitness is ready for you! Ariana Masi, a local Planet Fitness Trainer discusses changes Planet Fitness has made, and the available amenities they offer to help us get back on track.
