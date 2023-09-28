Erin Cooney, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at Thundermist, and a patient was on The Rhode Show today to talk about why she chose Thundermist for her care, how it helped her. and to highlight the Moonlight at the Garden fundraising gala for Thundermist.

The gala is on Thursday, October 5th, from 6 pm -to 8 pm at Roger Williams Park Botanical Gardens.

To learn more about Thundermist, click here, or to purchase tickets to the gala, visit this link.