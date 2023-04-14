“Six” will get you up on your feet and teach you a bit of history. It’s a musical that starts as a competition, telling the audience to choose the wife that they think, went through the most with King Henry VIII.

Each queen takes her turn to sing a solo to tell her story. In the show, you can tell that despite their bickering, the queens are close. They eventually call one another the “Queendom” and Gerianne Pérez, who plays the Catherine of Aragon, said they’re just as close behind the curtain as they are when it opens.

“It became a rehearsal process that was really safe, really loving and really artistically fulfilling because you knew that no matter what you tried, you weren’t going to be judged,” Pérez said. “It’s incredible the bond you can create with people when you know that they got your back.”

The show will make you happy, sad and everything in between. While it takes on a funny take on some serious topics, every audience member will walk away learning something.

“You get to frame your own narrative,” Pérez said. “Regardless of what you’ve been through in your life. You could have been through really difficult and traumatic instances in your life and it has shaped you to be what you are. And you get to, I can’t say it enough, you get to empower your own story.”

“Six” will be at the Providence Performing Arts Center through April 23rd. You can buy tickets here.

