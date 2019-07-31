Live Stream Alert Bar: The Rhode Show

Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Get that unlimited shine!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Summer is a great time to have your car looking squeaky clean. Brendan Kirby recently headed over to Freeway Car Wash in Olneyville Square to learn all about this family owned and operated business and what has kept them going for almost 38 years!

For a list of their locations and details about their monthly plans and more, visit: http://freewaycarwash.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams