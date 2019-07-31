Get that unlimited shine!

Summer is a great time to have your car looking squeaky clean. Brendan Kirby recently headed over to Freeway Car Wash in Olneyville Square to learn all about this family owned and operated business and what has kept them going for almost 38 years!

For a list of their locations and details about their monthly plans and more, visit: http://freewaycarwash.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

