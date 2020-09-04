Get Ready To Go Back To Class

This morning on The Rhode Show, Josh McBride joined us from Simplified with Josh McBride.

Josh shared some great items as we pack things up and either distance learn or head back to the classroom.

– For At Home Learning Devices: OtterBox Power Banks- Otterbox.com

– For Kids Looking at Screen: Barner Glasses- barnerbrand.com

– For Setting The Work Environment: Nest Fragrances- nestnewyork.com

– To Stay Healthy: DNA Miracles Isotonix Immune- SHOP.com

