This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron Cardi – and Jo-Ann Schofield, President and CEO of Mentor Rhode Island.

From the most important piece of furniture in a home to how Mentor Rhode Island provides kids with a roadmap for success plus details about an exciting upcoming event, Dancing with the Stars of Mentoring, we covered it all.

Learn more about Mentor Rhode Island: https://mentorri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/