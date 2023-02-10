This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron Cardi – and Jo-Ann Schofield, President and CEO of Mentor Rhode Island.
From the most important piece of furniture in a home to how Mentor Rhode Island provides kids with a roadmap for success plus details about an exciting upcoming event, Dancing with the Stars of Mentoring, we covered it all.
Learn more about Mentor Rhode Island: https://mentorri.org/
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.