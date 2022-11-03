It may be hard to believe but Thanksgiving is this month and Christmas is then right around the corner! For many that means it’s time to get into the Holiday spirit. Just in time, today Ian Brownhill joined us on behalf Dunkin’ on The Rhode Show to reveal what’s new and what’s back on the menu for this magical season.

Take your pick from a Cookie Butter Cold Brew, a Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte or a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, available in hot or iced! Also, don’t forget about the new decadent Cookie Butter Donut.

Learn more at https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en