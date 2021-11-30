Get in the Holiday Spirit with Billy Gilman

Grammy nominee Billy Gilman comes “Home for The Holidays”, Sunday, December 5th at The Vets.
Billy visits The Rhode Show to tell us what we can expect from this spectacular holiday show.
