GEM’s Flames of Hope weekend to combat cancer

Flames of Hope was created to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the city of Providence pink and sparking a movement to inspire awareness, compassion, and support. This year’s events take place on Sunday, October 6th at Station Park in Providence, RI.

Join GEM and help make a difference in the greater Rhode Island area for families and individuals affected by cancer.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

