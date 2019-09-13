Live Now /
GEM’s Flames of Hope weekend to combat cancer

flames of hope 5k_215381

Flames of Hope was created to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the city of Providence pink and sparking a movement to inspire awareness, compassion, and support. This year’s events take place on Sunday, October 6th at Station Park in Providence, RI.

Join GEM and help make a difference in the greater Rhode Island area for families and individuals affected by cancer.

