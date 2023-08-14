If you’re looking for the latest apps and technology for back-to-school – or for just getting back into the school, work, and play routine – Tech Guru Albert Lawrence can provide the newest must-have smart technology for consumers.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.