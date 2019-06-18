In the Garden this morning it’s your chance to tour beautiful gardens that will both excite and inspire!

Master Gardener and host of “Paul and Al” on 94 HJY, Al Matthews, joined us this morning to talk to us about this exciting event.

​The ​University ​of ​Rhode ​Island ​Master ​Gardener ​Program’s ​ninth ​Gardening ​with ​the ​Masters ​Tour!

Each ​of ​the ​26 ​gardens ​on ​the ​tour ​is ​unique, ​evolving ​over ​the ​years ​and ​reflecting ​the ​changing ​interests ​and ​lifelong ​learning ​of ​its ​gardener.​ ​

The inspiring gardens on the tour are created and maintained by certified URI Master Gardener volunteers.

These certified URI Master Gardeners volunteer on educational projects and continually upgrade their horticultural knowledge by attending research- based classes each year.

They have opened their gardens to you as a teaching tool, because our mission is to help local residents choose environmentally-sound gardening practices!

After ​visiting ​these ​gardens, ​they ​hope ​you’ll ​be ​inspired ​to ​go ​home ​and ​try ​something ​new. ​ ​

Ask ​questions, ​bring ​your ​camera, ​take ​notes, ​but ​most ​importantly, ​enjoy ​the ​beauty ​created ​in ​these ​gardens!

Register online ​to ​receive ​a ​tour ​guidebook ​by ​mail, ​which ​serves ​as ​your ​two-day ​admission ​ticket ​on ​Saturday, ​June ​29 ​and ​Sunday, ​June ​30, ​2019. ​

Please ​note ​that ​a ​guidebook ​is ​required ​for ​admission ​to ​the ​tour ​gardens, ​without ​exception. ​

Guidebooks ​can ​be ​purchased ​for ​$25 ​each, ​or ​in ​multiples ​of ​2 ​for ​$22 ​each ​online.

Children ​under ​18 ​may ​attend ​free ​of ​charge.

Questions ​with ​registration? ​Call ​401-874-2900 ​during ​regular ​business ​hours. ​

