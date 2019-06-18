In the Garden this morning it’s your chance to tour beautiful gardens that will both excite and inspire!
Master Gardener and host of “Paul and Al” on 94 HJY, Al Matthews, joined us this morning to talk to us about this exciting event.
The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Program’s ninth Gardening with the Masters Tour!
Each of the 26 gardens on the tour is unique, evolving over the years and reflecting the changing interests and lifelong learning of its gardener.
The inspiring gardens on the tour are created and maintained by certified URI Master Gardener volunteers.
These certified URI Master Gardeners volunteer on educational projects and continually upgrade their horticultural knowledge by attending research- based classes each year.
They have opened their gardens to you as a teaching tool, because our mission is to help local residents choose environmentally-sound gardening practices!
After visiting these gardens, they hope you’ll be inspired to go home and try something new.
Ask questions, bring your camera, take notes, but most importantly, enjoy the beauty created in these gardens!
Register online to receive a tour guidebook by mail, which serves as your two-day admission ticket on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Please note that a guidebook is required for admission to the tour gardens, without exception.
Guidebooks can be purchased for $25 each, or in multiples of 2 for $22 each online.
Children under 18 may attend free of charge.
Questions with registration? Call 401-874-2900 during regular business hours.
