We’re talking all about the Gansett Fest today on the show! If you’re wondering what’s going to be going on there over the weekend, we’ve got you covered on all the happenings!

FRIDAY NIGHT | Endless Summer Music Festival at Veterans Park

Live Music Series for $10 Entrance Fee

5:00-10:00pm | Hey Nineteen

Featuring food trucks and beer garden

SATURDAY DAY

Rhode Island Calamari Festival and Cook Off, Veterans Park

Learn more HERE or BUY TICKETS!

Featuring the Rhode Island Calamari Festival and Cook Off, Music, food trucks, and beer garden

11:00am-4:00pm | AIRPLAY

Gansett Days, Gazebo Park

Fun for the whole family from 11-4pm!

Enjoy activities like Touch a Truck and additional children’s activities.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Endless Summer at Veterans Park

Live Music Series for $10 Entrance Fee

5-6:30pm | The POGS

7:00-10:00pm | Take It To The Bridge

SUNDAY | Gansett Days

Gansett Day activities including Helicopter Rides from 10am-3pm at the North Beach parking lot and the Narragansett Historical Society’s “Boon Street Booms” from 10:00am-4:0pm on Sunday!

Its going to be a fun weekend!

