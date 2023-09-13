We’re talking all about the Gansett Fest today on the show! If you’re wondering what’s going to be going on there over the weekend, we’ve got you covered on all the happenings!
FRIDAY NIGHT | Endless Summer Music Festival at Veterans Park
Live Music Series for $10 Entrance Fee
5:00-10:00pm | Hey Nineteen
Featuring food trucks and beer garden
SATURDAY DAY
Rhode Island Calamari Festival and Cook Off, Veterans Park
Learn more HERE or BUY TICKETS!
Featuring the Rhode Island Calamari Festival and Cook Off, Music, food trucks, and beer garden
11:00am-4:00pm | AIRPLAY
Gansett Days, Gazebo Park
Fun for the whole family from 11-4pm!
Enjoy activities like Touch a Truck and additional children’s activities.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Endless Summer at Veterans Park
Live Music Series for $10 Entrance Fee
5-6:30pm | The POGS
7:00-10:00pm | Take It To The Bridge
SUNDAY | Gansett Days
Gansett Day activities including Helicopter Rides from 10am-3pm at the North Beach parking lot and the Narragansett Historical Society’s “Boon Street Booms” from 10:00am-4:0pm on Sunday!
Its going to be a fun weekend!
For more information head here.
