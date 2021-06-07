Gadget Gift Ideas for Dads & Grads

Steve Greenberg, YouTube Host of “What The Heck Is That?” gave us some great ideas for what to get your Dad or your Grad this year.

Items:

Prinker: The world’s first mobile digital temporary tattoo device that makes it easy to create and apply water-resistant but soap-washable custom temporary tattoos. Starts at $269 www.prinker.us & www.amazon.com

The Earin A-3 True Wireless Earbuds: $199 www.Earin.com & www.amazon.com

AirFly Pro: Plug this tiny transmitter into a headphone jack which lets you easily use your wireless headphones to listen to in-flight movies or the TVs at the gym. $44.99 www.TwelveSouth.com

EasyHold: An innovative grip assist that helps you get a better hold on tools that require a firm grasp and a repetitive motion. Starts at $12.99 https://eazyhold.com

Sofa Stud: A neat and nifty couch cup holder that uses the space between couch cushions for stability. The price is $10.95 for one and $17.95 for two. https://sofastud.com/ or Amazon.com

