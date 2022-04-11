If you are looking for your next captivating read, “Traces of Mary” is just the novel you’ll want to add to your bookshelf. Described as a one-of-a-kind mix of horror, science-fiction, thriller and mystery, Writer G. Wayne Miller’s latest – his 20th published work – will have you frantically turning those pages. He joined Brendan Kirby on today’s show to discuss what readers can expect, his creative process, offering inspiration and support for young writers and more.

For additional info and to grab your copy, head to: http://www.gwaynemiller.com/

