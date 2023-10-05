This morning on The Rhode Show we were happy to welcome back longtime Author, G. Wayne miller as he discussed his 21st book, “Unfit to Print: A Modern Media Satire”.
For more info on Wayne and to get your copy of the book, visit: http://www.gwaynemiller.com/
For a list of signings including a free wine-and-cheese event at the Pell Center in Newport, R.I. on Oct. 11 featuring a Q&A with Brendan and Wayne, head to: https://gwaynemiller.blogspot.com/2023/08/one-book-four-signings.html
