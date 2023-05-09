Dr. James Theroux, Dr. of Optometry at Koch Eye Associates joined us today to discuss one of the newest tools in eye care today and how it is helping doctors screen and diagnose visual disorders.
HERU is the latest in technology and innovation when it comes to helping doctors screen and diagnose visual disorders.
To learn more about HERU and Koch Eye Associates; visit https://www.kocheye.com/.
