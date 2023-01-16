This year’s festival returns to its roots as a Catalyst for Community, as part of a Rhode Island Foundation initiative 25 years ago to support Black artists, arts, and community.
RIBS and FUNDA engage 10 community partners with a shared mission to share stories and culture from the African diaspora.
A Community Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation and Ocean Stage Charities Trust makes it possible for these partners: including Haus of Glitter, Stages of Freedom, Mixed Magic Theatre, W.A.R., Higher Ground, International, the Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading, Outspoken, Rhode Island Latino Arts, Sidy Maiga Music, Lydia Perez Yoruba 2
