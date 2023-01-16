This year’s festival returns to its roots as a Catalyst for Community, as part of a Rhode Island Foundation initiative 25 years ago to support Black artists, arts, and community.

RIBS and FUNDA engage 10 community partners with a shared mission to share stories and culture from the African diaspora.

A Community Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation and Ocean Stage Charities Trust makes it possible for these partners:  including Haus of GlitterStages of FreedomMixed Magic Theatre, W.A.R., Higher Ground, International, the Langston Hughes Community Poetry ReadingOutspokenRhode Island Latino ArtsSidy Maiga MusicLydia Perez Yoruba 2

