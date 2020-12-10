Fun Ways to Celebrate Hanukkah at Home

It’s time for the Festival of Lights!

Hanukkah begins this evening and runs though December 18th so perhaps you may be looking for some fun and creative ways to celebrate at home. This morning we were joined by Wendy Joering from the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island who shared a few simple and enjoyable foods and activities you can try yourself to make things a bit more memorable and celebratory here in 2020.

To learn more about the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, visit: https://www.jewishallianceri.org/

