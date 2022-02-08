Fun Valentine’s Day ideas for the kids with Audrey McClelland

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you may be searching for some ideas to make it meaningful for your children. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we checked in with our friend, Mom Blogger Audrey McClelland, who shared fun tips and advice.

To learn more about Audrey, head to: https://momgenerations.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

