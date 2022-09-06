It’s back-to-school time and we want to send the kids off with some cool stuff they’ll use.
We found a bunch of great items that you and the students in your life will love.
–IQ-Air (Perfect for the classroom)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.