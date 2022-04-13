With School Vacation upon us next week, perhaps you are looking for the ideal spot to take the kids that is both fun and educational. The New Bedford Whaling Museum is just the place! Joining us this morning to discuss who they are and all that they have going on was their Director of Education & Public Programs, Christina Turner.

For more info visit: https://www.whalingmuseum.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

